ThoreCoin Price Tops $1,354.00 on Exchanges (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $117.37 million and approximately $32,799.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for about $1,354.00 or 0.19424763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014387 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 222.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.21 or 0.02614080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00193671 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034008 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

