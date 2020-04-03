ThoreNext Price Reaches $2.72 on Major Exchanges (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $58.86 million and approximately $7,683.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for approximately $2.72 or 0.00039353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded down 30.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014568 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 220.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.02596669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00194551 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

