Thunder Token (TT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.41 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Thunder Token has a market cap of $17.83 million and $9.41 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.47 or 0.04544146 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036742 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010463 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Upbit, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

