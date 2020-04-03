ThyssenKrupp (TKA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

ThyssenKrupp (FRA: TKA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/27/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €5.80 ($6.74) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €11.25 ($13.08) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – ThyssenKrupp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/5/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €10.40 ($12.09) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – ThyssenKrupp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/2/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €9.90 ($11.51) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €11.90 ($13.84) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €14.80 ($17.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €12.30 ($14.30) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €14.80 ($17.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – ThyssenKrupp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/14/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €14.95 ($17.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €14.95 ($17.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:TKA traded down €0.32 ($0.37) on Friday, reaching €4.28 ($4.97). The company had a trading volume of 4,446,284 shares. ThyssenKrupp AG has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.41). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.99.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

