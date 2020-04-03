Tidex Token Market Cap Tops $771,351.91 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for $0.0812 or 0.00001202 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $771,351.91 and approximately $102.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.02650711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00196950 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange.

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

