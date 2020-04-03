Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.23). Tilly’s reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.43 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $13.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Seth R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,158 shares in the company, valued at $303,966.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hezy Shaked purchased 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $211,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,236 shares in the company, valued at $283,179.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 84,043 shares of company stock valued at $340,516 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 490,929 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 1,321.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 230,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 214,627 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 239,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,938,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 118,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. 373,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

