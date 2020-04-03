Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Tilray from to in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Cowen lowered Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tilray from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,696,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,456,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tilray by 710.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY opened at $6.10 on Friday. Tilray has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $715.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.90.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. The firm had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tilray will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

