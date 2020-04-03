Time New Bank Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $264,752.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Binance, OTCBTC and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.02636837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00198607 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047359 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Hotbit, BigONE, OKEx, CoinBene, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Huobi, Bibox and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

