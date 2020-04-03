Titan Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,456.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 93.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $4,456.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 65.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005223 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000266 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000095 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 905,109,652 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

