TokenPay (TPAY) Price Down 11.9% This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. TokenPay has a total market cap of $721,079.67 and approximately $1.85 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000635 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Liquid and TOPBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029555 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000477 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00072367 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,822.93 or 1.01137679 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00074456 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000760 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001541 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,033,199 coins and its circulating supply is 16,827,973 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Liquid, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.