TOKYO (TOKC) Price Tops $0.0001

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded down 50.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One TOKYO coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TOKYO has traded 51.5% lower against the US dollar. TOKYO has a market cap of $18,441.64 and $182.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025484 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007132 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004222 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000534 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

TOKYO Profile

TOKC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 381,893,977 coins and its circulating supply is 272,697,251 coins. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKYO is tokyocoin.xyz/info.

TOKYO Coin Trading

TOKYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

