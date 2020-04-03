Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,870,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,495 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.95% of Toll Brothers worth $152,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,872.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $10,869,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TOL opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.18.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

