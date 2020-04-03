Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of Toro worth $99,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTC stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. Toro Co has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

