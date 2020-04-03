Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,810 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,680 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 5.9% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $33,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $39,340,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $718,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,202. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.