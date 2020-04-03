Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.40.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight Capital lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

In other news, Director Nadir Mohamed purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$58.83 per share, with a total value of C$117,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at C$382,395.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$57.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.65. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$49.01 and a twelve month high of C$77.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.6499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.90%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.