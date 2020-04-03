Total (EPA:FP) Given a €44.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Total (EPA:FP) received a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.25 ($50.29).

Shares of Total stock traded down €2.75 ($3.20) on Friday, reaching €33.53 ($38.99). The company had a trading volume of 13,210,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.74. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

