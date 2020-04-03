TouchCon 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,870.00 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. TouchCon has a total market cap of $447,776.23 and $1,870.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00071950 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00344259 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000885 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00046560 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011398 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009491 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012638 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001677 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo.

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

