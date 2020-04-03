Tourist Token (TOTO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $116.00

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Tourist Token has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $8,348.69 and $116.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tourist Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tourist Token Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,033,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io.

Tourist Token Token Trading

Tourist Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

