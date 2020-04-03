Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Hits $0.0009

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 27.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, BCEX and LBank. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $727,381.93 and $73.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00077246 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00342985 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000889 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047780 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008956 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012685 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,795,287 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

