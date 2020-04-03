Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $2,090,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 631.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 15,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $1,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

