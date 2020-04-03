Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 49,853 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 21,675 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in L Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,685,000 after buying an additional 983,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,070,000 after acquiring an additional 175,659 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $46,414,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,787,000 after acquiring an additional 74,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

LB stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. 696,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,422,434. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

LB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

