Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 7,843 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,228 call options.

In related news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from to in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

NRZ stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,368,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,708,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.80. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $17.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.17%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.