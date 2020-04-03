Traders Buy Large Volume of Huazhu Group Call Options (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 6,750 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 730% compared to the average daily volume of 813 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTHT. BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.68.

Shares of HTHT stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $28.44. 74,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,847. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $45.04.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Huazhu Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

