Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Unilever (NYSE:UN)

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,475 call options on the company. This is an increase of 190% compared to the average volume of 853 call options.

Shares of UN stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24. Unilever has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

Get Unilever alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UN. HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Unilever by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.