Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,044 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,943% compared to the average daily volume of 149 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $93.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average of $110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Landstar System has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $120.23.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 465.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.24.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.