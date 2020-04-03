Trane to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TT)

Trane (NYSE:TT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trane in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trane’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion.

TT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trane from $134.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Trane stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trane stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

