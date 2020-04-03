TransCoastal (OTCMKTS:TCEC) & Viper Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:VNOM) Head-To-Head Review

TransCoastal (OTCMKTS:TCEC) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get TransCoastal alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TransCoastal and Viper Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransCoastal 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 2 16 0 2.89

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $22.22, suggesting a potential upside of 190.49%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than TransCoastal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 67.1% of TransCoastal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransCoastal and Viper Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransCoastal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 4.07 $46.28 million $0.13 58.85

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than TransCoastal.

Risk and Volatility

TransCoastal has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TransCoastal and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransCoastal N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners 15.52% 0.67% 0.56%

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats TransCoastal on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransCoastal Company Profile

TransCoastal Corporation, an energy development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It holds interests in approximately 100 acquired or divested wells; and 200 undeveloped locations covering an area of approximately 6000 acres of leased oil and gas property located primarily in the panhandle area of west Texas. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for TransCoastal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCoastal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.