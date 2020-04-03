TransferCoin (TX) Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and Upbit. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $21,337.29 and approximately $68.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012843 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

