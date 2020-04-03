Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) will announce $61.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the lowest is $60.50 million. Trecora Resources reported sales of $65.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full year sales of $252.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.50 million to $256.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $271.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trecora Resources.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TREC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Trecora Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trecora Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

In other Trecora Resources news, Director Janet Skogan Roemer bought 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $49,143.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,836 shares of company stock valued at $213,187 over the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trecora Resources by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

