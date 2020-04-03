TrezarCoin Market Cap Achieves $296,610.89 (TZC)

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, TrezarCoin has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. TrezarCoin has a total market cap of $296,610.89 and approximately $104.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.01001725 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00044154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029473 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00172324 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007142 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000475 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00072608 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TrezarCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 212,214,500 coins and its circulating supply is 200,214,500 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TrezarCoin

TrezarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrezarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrezarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrezarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

