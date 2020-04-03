Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,334 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,062 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of Tripadvisor worth $32,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,513 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230,184 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 383,828 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 115,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 120,477 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

