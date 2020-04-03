Tripio (TRIO) Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $2.78 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Tripio token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DDEX and HADAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.55 or 0.02638417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00199435 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio’s genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. The official website for Tripio is trip.io.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

