Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Triumph Group posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Triumph Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:TGI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,312. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $267.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.08. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,042,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,247,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 808,852 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 564,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 392,865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,317,000. Finally, Anavon Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,554,000.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

