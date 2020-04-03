TRON 24-Hour Volume Tops $800.25 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, TRON has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Kryptono, Sistemkoin and Mercatox. TRON has a total market capitalization of $794.53 million and approximately $800.25 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.58 or 0.02640261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00197824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047475 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034199 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00104546 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allcoin, Hotbit, Huobi, Coindeal, Rfinex, CoinBene, Cobinhood, IDCM, BitFlip, Kucoin, Bitfinex, DDEX, CoinTiger, LBank, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, OpenLedger DEX, OEX, RightBTC, Coinnest, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Neraex, Coinrail, Tokenomy, Koinex, LATOKEN, Livecoin, Liquid, Binance, DigiFinex, Kryptono, BTC-Alpha, Bitbns, Mercatox, CoinExchange, CoinEgg, Fatbtc, Sistemkoin, Bithumb, YoBit, Indodax, Bit-Z, Ovis, Cryptomate, Tidex, BitForex, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx, Bibox, Exmo, DragonEX, Braziliex, WazirX, ChaoEX, Bittrex, IDAX, Zebpay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Liqui, OTCBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

