Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tronox in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tronox’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Tronox alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TROX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. Tronox has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 3.23.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.71 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 13.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 15.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 163,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $637,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 10.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 303,548 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 393.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 399,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ilan Kaufthal acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,386.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.