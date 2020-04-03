Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,380 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.52% of Trueblue worth $14,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Trueblue by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Trueblue by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Trueblue by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 84,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trueblue by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 223,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 91,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Trueblue in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBI. Sidoti upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $496.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.79. Trueblue Inc has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trueblue Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trueblue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

