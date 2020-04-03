TrueChain (TRUE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.42 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One TrueChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003998 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, DragonEX, Bithumb and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $21.42 million and $45.93 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.18 or 0.04428466 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036820 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010533 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TRUE is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, CoinBene, DragonEX, OKEx, ZB.COM and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

