TrueUSD 1-Day Volume Tops $544.60 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00014792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Bittrex, Bitso and Binance. TrueUSD has a market cap of $135.70 million and $544.60 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.55 or 0.02638417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00199435 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 135,567,854 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, IDEX, Crex24, Bittrex, Bitso, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Cryptopia, HBUS, Binance, Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, Koinex, WazirX, Kyber Network and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

