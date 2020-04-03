TrueVett Market Capitalization Tops $4,733.90 (VME)

TrueVett (CURRENCY:VME) traded 54.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. TrueVett has a total market capitalization of $4,733.90 and $7.00 worth of TrueVett was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueVett token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueVett has traded 46.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueVett alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.47 or 0.04544146 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036742 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010463 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003404 BTC.

TrueVett Profile

VME is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. TrueVett’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official message board for TrueVett is medium.com/verime. The official website for TrueVett is www.truevett.com. TrueVett’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi.

Buying and Selling TrueVett

TrueVett can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueVett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueVett should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueVett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueVett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueVett and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.