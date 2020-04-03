TrumpCoin Price Hits $0.0094 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $62,180.12 and approximately $833.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005635 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018848 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.02489858 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001196 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008130 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

