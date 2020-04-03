TTC (TTC) Price Tops $0.0208

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a total market cap of $8.62 million and approximately $384,975.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, IDEX and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.40 or 0.04453725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00067093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036914 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010543 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003411 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 871,706,076 coins and its circulating supply is 414,680,920 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bibox, IDEX, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

