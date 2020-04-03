Tungsten Corp PLC (LON:TUNG) Insider Purchases £8,250 in Stock

Tungsten Corp PLC (LON:TUNG) insider Nicholas Wells purchased 27,500 shares of Tungsten stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £8,250 ($10,852.41).

TUNG traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 26 ($0.34). 21,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,738. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tungsten Corp PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 55 ($0.72). The company has a market cap of $32.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78.

Tungsten Company Profile

Tungsten Corporation Plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides supply chain financing and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers solutions for buyers, such as e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; analytics solutions to transform invoice data; workflow solutions for streamlining accounts payable processes; payment solutions to control cash flow and receive payment; and invoice data capture solutions.

