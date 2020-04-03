TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $665,128.79 and approximately $792,051.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 69,598,443,053 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.