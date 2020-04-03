Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Lifted to Buy at Cfra

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.08% from the stock’s current price.

TWTR has been the subject of several other research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

TWTR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. 13,838,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,404,900. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,925,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,434 shares of company stock worth $9,406,337. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

