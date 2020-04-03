Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.39.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. 652,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,404,900. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $270,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $910,733.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,434 shares of company stock worth $9,406,337. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,219,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Twitter by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

