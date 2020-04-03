Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN) Insider Paul Withers Acquires 25,000 Shares

Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN) insider Paul Withers acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £36,500 ($48,013.68).

On Thursday, March 5th, Paul Withers bought 25,000 shares of Tyman stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £63,500 ($83,530.65).

TYMN stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 145 ($1.91). The company had a trading volume of 626,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,827. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 240.72. The company has a market capitalization of $284.64 million and a P/E ratio of 16.11. Tyman PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 133 ($1.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 292 ($3.84). The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29.

Tyman (LON:TYMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 27.46 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) by GBX 1.36 ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyman PLC will post 2966.9999491 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 8.35 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Tyman’s previous dividend of $3.85. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYMN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Tyman from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Friday.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

