Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Lowered to $70.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN opened at $54.15 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.21.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,226,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,658,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,410,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.