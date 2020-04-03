U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,144,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,932,430. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

