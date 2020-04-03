Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0002

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Ubex has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit and Fatbtc. Ubex has a total market cap of $776,577.66 and $568,734.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.71 or 0.04529485 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066715 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036758 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,181,908,753 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Bilaxy, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, BitMart, LBank and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

