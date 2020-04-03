Ubiq Price Tops $0.0585 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. Ubiq has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $441.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

